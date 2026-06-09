Pakistan-China joint research centre inaugurated in China

ISLAMABAD, JUN 9 /DNA/ – The China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre was inaugurated today at Shenyang University of Chemical Technology (SYUCT), Liaoning Province of China. The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, together with Prof. Xu Guangwen, Member of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress, and Prof. Qin Gaowu, President of SYUCT.

The establishment of this centre marks an important milestone in Pakistan-China cooperation in research, science, technology, and higher education, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Centre is the outcome of an initiative undertaken last year by the leadership of Liaoning Province and Ambassador Khalil Hashmi. Following the signing of a Document of Understanding between the Embassy of Pakistan and SYUCT in June 2025, a cooperation agreement was concluded separately with three leading Pakistani institutions- Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Islamabad, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, and University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar to establish a framework for academic, scientific, and technological research collaboration.

In his welcome remarks, President Qin Gaowu highlighted the enduring Pakistan-China friendship and noted that the Centre is the first China-Pakistan joint research platform established at a local Chinese university. He expressed confidence over promotion of scientific innovation, talent development, and people-to-people exchanges while contributing to sustainable development in both countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi commended SYUCT’s achievements in research and innovation, including its advances in green technologies, and its success in the Dual Carbon Competition 2025. He emphasized that the Centre would serve as a bridge linking academia, technology, and industry, while fostering knowledge-sharing, skills development, and joint research between Pakistan and China.

Reaffirming the Embassy’s full support for the initiative, the Ambassador underscored Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening scientific, educational, and technological cooperation with SYUCT, Shenyang City, and Liaoning Province.

The establishment of the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre opens a new chapter in Pakistan-China collaboration and reflects the shared commitment of both countries to advancing innovation, research excellence, and sustainable development.

Leaders and representatives of Pakistani partner Universities also participated in the Inauguration ceremony. It was also attended by university professors, international students including four from Pakistan.