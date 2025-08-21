Pakistan, China Hold 6th Strategic Dialogue; Pledge to Deepen Cooperation Under CPEC 2.0

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the 6th Round of Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday.

The two sides comprehensively reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China relations and exchanged views on important regional and global developments. Key areas of discussion included the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0), trade and economic ties, multilateral cooperation, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

Both leaders reaffirmed that the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China is not only vital for regional peace and stability but also essential for the progress and prosperity of the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar underscored Pakistan’s strong commitment to advancing cooperation with China, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, industrialization, and connectivity under CPEC’s upgraded phase. He said CPEC continues to play a transformative role in Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his remarks, stressed that China values its deep-rooted friendship with Pakistan and is keen to expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. He assured Beijing’s continued support for Pakistan’s development agenda and highlighted that both countries stand together as reliable partners in a rapidly changing global environment.

The two sides also agreed to maintain close coordination and communication at both bilateral and multilateral forums. They underlined the importance of strategic alignment on regional security, counterterrorism cooperation, and safeguarding shared interests in international platforms.

Analysts view the dialogue as another demonstration of the time-tested partnership between Islamabad and Beijing, which continues to deepen amid regional challenges and shifting global dynamics.