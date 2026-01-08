Pakistan-China friendship exhibition cements cultural ties

Representing the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Wang Shengjie, Head of the Political Press Section, praised the exhibition and recognized the contributions of the participating artists

By Saifullah Ansar/DNA

Islamabad – Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Farah Naz Akbar, has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening relations with China, emphasizing that cultural cooperation remains a cornerstone of bilateral ties. She made these remarks while inaugurating the Pakistan-China Friendship Calligraphy and Paintings Exhibition, a vibrant showcase of artistic collaboration between the two nations.

The exhibition, jointly curated by Dr. Shaista Haider and Ms. Wang Chunpin, brought together a diverse collection of calligraphy and paintings that celebrated the shared heritage and artistic traditions of Pakistan and China.

Speaking at the ceremony, Farah Naz Akbar highlighted the enduring nature of the Pakistan-China friendship, describing it as “durable, trusted, and mutually beneficial.” She noted that cultural relations between the two countries are strengthening day by day, and initiatives such as this exhibition serve to further cement the bond.

“Such platforms not only highlight the creativity of our artists but also reflect the depth of our friendship with China,” she said. “Cultural exchanges are vital in building bridges of understanding and trust between nations, and Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with China.”

Representing the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Wang Shengjie, Head of the Political Press Section, praised the exhibition and recognized the contributions of the participating artists.

He reiterated China’s keen interest in enhancing bilateral relations with Pakistan, stressing that cultural cooperation is a meaningful step in that direction. “The embassy greatly values the works of these artists,” he remarked. “Such initiatives enrich our cultural dialogue and will further enhance cooperation between our two countries.”

Renowned Pakistani artist Jamal Shah also addressed the gathering, commending the exhibition as a testament to the creative synergy between Pakistani and Chinese artists. He underscored the role of art in fostering mutual respect and understanding, noting that cultural diplomacy often succeeds where political dialogue may face challenges.

The event drew a distinguished audience, including the ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Vietnam, as well as Usman Shah, CEO of the Niphtyspere Institute. Their presence underscored the regional significance of cultural diplomacy and the growing recognition of art as a vehicle for international cooperation.

The exhibition featured a wide range of works, from traditional Chinese brush paintings to contemporary Pakistani calligraphy, symbolizing the harmony between ancient traditions and modern expressions. Visitors were captivated by the intricate details and thematic depth of the pieces, which reflected themes of friendship, peace, and shared aspirations.

Organizers expressed hope that the exhibition would pave the way for more collaborative projects in the future, including artist exchanges, joint workshops, and cultural festivals. Dr. Shaista Haider and Ms. Wang Chunpin, the curators, emphasized that the exhibition was not merely an artistic endeavor but a celebration of the enduring bond between Pakistan and China.

As the event concluded, participants echoed the sentiment that cultural diplomacy remains a powerful tool in strengthening bilateral ties. The Pakistan-China Friendship Calligraphy and Paintings Exhibition stood as a vivid reminder that art transcends borders, and that the friendship between the two nations continues to flourish through creativity, trust, and mutual respect.