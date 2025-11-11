Pakistan, China envoys meet to fortify all-weather partnership

BEIJING, NOV 11 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Pakistan pays courtesy call on Minister of the International department of the Communist Party of China

The Ambassador of Pakistan to China, H.E. Khalil Hashmi, paid a courtesy call today on H.E. Mr. Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC).

The Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the leadership and people of Pakistan, and congratulated the Minister on assuming office. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and to advancing practical cooperation, communication and exchanges between political parties, and people-to-people connectivity.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the growing momentum of Pakistan-China relations, marked by high level visits, steady progress towards China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) 2.0, industrial cooperation, agriculture, digital technology, and green development. The Ambassador underlined the importance of expanding institutional linkages between policy institutions, launching structured youth exchanges, strengthening think-tank cooperation and collaboration to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026. The Ambassador also handed over congratulatory letter from Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister addressed to him.

The Minister welcomed the Ambassador’s visit and appreciated Pakistan’s longstanding and ironclad friendship with China. Expressing willingness to further strengthen practical cooperation, he conveyed keenness to align CPEC 2.0 with 5E’s framework (Exports, e-Pakistan, Environment; Energy and Infrastructure; Equity & Empowerment) of Pakistan and contribute to the successful implementation of ‘Uraan Pakistan’. The Minister affirmed that the IDCPC will continue to serve as a bridge for strengthening mutual trust and supporting the broader objectives of the China-Pakistan all-weather partnership.

The two sides also discussed further fortifying Pakistan-China ties in light of opportunities arising from implementation of 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) of China, recommendation for which were recently released by the Communist Party of China Central Committee in its Fourth Plenary Session

The International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) is the CPC’s principal organ for managing international political exchanges.