Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, MAY 3: Millions of Pakistanis are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 with religious real and zest across the country. Large congregations were held in different cities for Eid prayers.

In the federal capital Islamabad, the largest congregation was held at Fails Mosque where President Arif Alvi also attended the Eid prayers among thousands of others including JUI-F Senator Talha Mehmood.

Security has been beefed up in Islamabad with multiple additional checkpoints set up on roads and worshippers were allowed in Faisal Mosque after security checks, Wahab Kamran reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz offered Eid prayers at Jati Umra on the outskirts of Lahore. After the prayers, they went to the graves of Sharifs’ parents and that of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.

Karachi’s largest Eid congregation was held at the Polo Ground after 8am. Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Aamir Khan, Farooq Sattar and others attended the congregation.

In Quetta, at least 2,000 additional police personnel have been deployed in the city on Eid.