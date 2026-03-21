Pakistan celebrates Eid ul Fitr with prayers for unity, peace amid Mideast conflict

ISLAMABAD, MAR 21: Pakistan is marking Eid ul Fitr nationwide today with traditional zeal and fervour, as congregational prayers were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open venues, where sermons highlighted the spiritual significance and philosophy of the festival with stress on unity and peace amid Middle East tensions.

Eid begins with mass prayers in open areas, bringing families and friends together for worship and festivities.

The occasion follows the month-long fasting of Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam, and is marked by acts of charity, with Muslims encouraged to support the poor during the celebrations.

Celebrations begin in the country in the morning with men offering prayers at mosques and public gathering places. Families then wear new festive attire, visit relatives and friends, and exchange greetings of Eid Mubarak.

Gift-giving and charity form a central part of the festivities. Children eagerly receive Eidi — a traditional gift of money — and enjoy shopping for new clothes, while families observe Zakat ul Fitr by donating food or money to those in need. Traditional sweets and festive dishes are a hallmark of Eid celebrations.



Special prayers were offered for the country’s progress, prosperity, and the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

President calls for renewal of commitment to unity

President Asif Ali Zardari said Eid was indeed the reward of the worship, patience, piety and sacrifice of the month of Ramadan.

“This day gives us the message of starting a new spiritual life with the mercy and forgiveness of Allah and a sense of servitude to the Almighty.”

“Allah Almighty says in the Holy Quran: O you who have believed! Fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may become righteous,” he said while quoting a verse of the Quran, adding, “The main message of Eid is piety, self-accountability and moral purity. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “Whoever fasts during Ramadan because of his faith and in the hope of reward, all his past and future sins will be forgiven.”

“This day reminds us that true success lies in applying the teachings of Ramadan in our practical lives. Patience, tolerance, compassion, justice and brotherhood are the values that form the foundation of not only an ideal individual but also a strong and united nation,” he remarked.

“Eid ul Fitr is a day to promote mutual love, brotherhood and social harmony, and it encourages us to share our joys with the needy, orphans and deprived classes around us and to strengthen the sense of responsibility in society.

“Today, we must also renew our commitment to national unity, constitutional supremacy and the rule of law. The development, stability and prosperity of Pakistan are the shared responsibility of all of us,” he asserted.

He said, “I pray that Allah Almighty may enable us to confront the troubles in the region in such a way that the unity of the Muslim Ummah remains intact and peace prevails throughout the world.”

“I pray that Allah Almighty may accept our prayers, bless Pakistan with peace, security and stability and grant us the ability to move forward with unity and consensus. Amen!” he added.

Prime minister urges nation to forge harmony

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslims of Pakistan and around the world on this blessed and joyful occasion.



“Today’s blessed day is a manifestation of Allah’s special mercy and boundless grace for us,” he said in his Eid message.

“Today, all Muslims thank Allah Almighty for granting us the joy of Eid after the special worship of Ramadan,” Shehbaz said and added, ” May Allah accept our worship and enable us to implement Islamic values in our practical lives.”

“Eid is a demonstration of Allah’s promise of reward after patience and perseverance, and it also refreshes the sense of sacrifice, unity, service to humanity and collective responsibility.”

“As a nation, we have to share the joyous moments of Eid with the weaker sections of society. In the holy month of Ramadan, the government completed the digital wallet system for the dignified financial assistance of the vulnerable,” he noted.

“Collective responsibility and cooperation are the real guarantee of national progress and prosperity.”

“On this occasion of joy of Eid and gratitude, our hearts also grieve for the people of Gaza and other conflict-affected areas in the Middle East.

“Their suffering is a clear reminder of the dire need for greater unity in the Muslim Ummah, so that together we can promote justice, dignity and lasting peace.

“At a time when the world is in turmoil and instability, our greatest strength is our unity,” he remarked.

He prayed to Allah to deepen the spirit of brotherhood in the Muslim Ummah and enable us to work together for the good of humanity.

“As a nation, Pakistan prays for peace, security and stability around the world. We pray to Allah that the blessed time of Eid strengthen the atmosphere of global peace, justice and fairness, tolerance and brotherhood,” he added.

‘Peace, prosperity for ummah’

Meanwhile, Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Asim Munir, Pakistan Navy chief Chief of Naval Staff Naveed Ashraf and Pakistan Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also extended heartiest Eid ul Fitr greetings to the nation on behalf of the armed forces, the Inter-Public Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

“Eid reflects the enduring values of unity, compassion, and gratitude. For armed forces, the true spirit of Eid lies in the honour of serving and defending the motherland, even away from their families, to ensure peace and security for the nation,” said the military’s media wing.



“The armed forces pay tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the brave men and women safeguarding Pakistan, and acknowledge the unwavering support of their families.”

“May this Eid bring peace, prosperity, and blessings to Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah,” added the ISPR.