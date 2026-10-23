Pakistan, Canada Medical Institutions sign MoU

During the visit, the College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) and the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in postgraduate medical education and professional training

DNA

OTTAWA, October 22, 2026: The High Commission for Pakistan in Ottawa hosted a visiting delegation from the College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), led by its President, Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, and a delegation from the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC), headed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christopher Watling, during a ceremony held in the Canadian capital.

During the visit, the College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) and the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in postgraduate medical education and professional training.

The agreement provides a framework for collaboration in areas including postgraduate medical education, clinical training, capacity building, faculty development, and the exchange of best practices in fields of mutual interest. The partnership is expected to facilitate greater academic engagement and professional cooperation between the two prestigious medical institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of both organizations expressed confidence that the MoU would contribute to enhancing the quality of medical education and specialist training while promoting closer institutional ties between Pakistan and Canada.

The signing ceremony marks an important step toward expanding international cooperation in healthcare education and fostering the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and professional experience between the medical communities of the two countries.