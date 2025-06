Pakistan, Canada Explore Closer Ties and Development Partnerships

OTTAWA: JUNE 2 (DNA):High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem paid a courtesy call on Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development) in the Global Affairs Canada today.

The meeting focused on enhancing Pakistan-Canada relations and expanding opportunities for Canada’s ongoing development cooperation programs and building partnerships with Pakistan. In this regard, High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem highlighted potential for trade, investment and development of agriculture, energy, ICT, mining/mineral and tourism sectors for mutual bene