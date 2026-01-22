Pakistan, Canada Discuss Expanding Bilateral Ties In Ottawa
OTTAWA: JAN 22 /DNA/: High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem called on the Hon. Robert Oliphant, MP and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada in Ottawa today.
While sharing ideas on promising areas for further strengthening the growing Pakistan-Canada ties, the High Commissioner highlighted various upcoming bilateral engagements, trade and investment events and connectivity related initiatives.
