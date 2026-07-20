Pakistan, Canada agree to expand bilateral cooperation as FM Anand visits Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand in Islamabad on Monday, with both sides agreeing to expand cooperation in priority sectors and hold annual meetings to review progress on their agreed Joint Statement.

The two foreign ministers reviewed recent developments in Pakistan-Canada bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued on X.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries, agreed to expand cooperation in priority sectors, and decided to institutionalise the relationship through annual meetings to track progress on the agreed joint statement.

In his opening remarks before delegation-level talks with Canadian FM at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the deputy premier welcomed his Canadian counterpart, mentioning that it was the first visit by a Canadian Foreign Minister to Pakistan in two decades.

Referring to their previous meeting on the sidelines of multilateral fora, he emphasised meeting more frequently in their respective capitals.

“We have the capacity and the potential to elevate our bilateral relations in terms of trade, investment, defence, and security. There is huge scope here,” he remarked.

He told the visiting dignitary that Pakistan attached great importance to the long-standing relationship with Canada, which was further bolstered by a large Pakistani diaspora there.

“This relationship is based on mutual respect, democratic values, vibrant people-to-people ties, and constructive cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels,” Deputy Prime Minister Dar said and expressed the hope that their discussions during the talks would translate the renewed momentum they started last year into concrete outcomes, providing a clear direction for advancing our bilateral relationship.

In her remarks, FM Anand said that she had been looking forward to the work to reinvigorate the bilateral relationship.

She said that this year marked approximately 80 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“We have more work to do together to ensure a strong bilateral relationship across various sectors of our respective economies — from agriculture and agri-food to manufacturing and beyond. I look forward today to exchanging views on the progress we have made to date, as well as to further deepening the ties between Canada and Pakistan,” she said.

Foreign Minister Anand said that Canada was home to approximately 300,000 Canadians of Pakistani descent, who were excited about the work they were doing together.

She said that on a broader level, in light of the shifting international order, both sides had important work to do together.

Earlier, upon her arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister Dar welcomed the Canadian foreign minister.

The Canadian foreign minister is visiting the country at the invitation of DPM Ishaq Dar. The Foreign Office said this is the first visit by Minister Anand to Pakistan following her assumption of office.

During the visit, the Canadian foreign minister will also call on the leadership of Pakistan.

Pakistan and Canada maintain cordial bilateral relations anchored in close people-to-people ties enriched by the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada.

Canadian government confirmed FM Anand’s visit, saying it will deepen Canada’s strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a statement, the Canadian government said that Minister Anand’s visit marks a significant milestone in Canada-Pakistan relations — the first visit of a Canadian foreign minister to Pakistan in almost 20 years.

The two nations’ relations are underpinned by extensive people-to-people ties, with more than 300,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin in Canada and approximately 20,000 Canadians in Pakistan, it added.

“In 2025, Canada-Pakistan bilateral merchandise trade totaled approximately $1.2 billion, with $499.7 million — up 65% since 2024 — in Canadian exports to Pakistan and $696 million in imports,” according to the statement.

In June 2026, Canada hosted the second round of negotiations towards a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement with Pakistan, it said.