Pakistan can drive Global South cooperation, says D-8 chief

ISLAMABAD, JUL 18 /DNA/ – D-8 Secretary General Ambassador Sohail Mehmood has commended Pakistan’s enduring contributions to the Developing-8 (D-8) organization, stating that the country—as a founding member—remains central to deepening regional cooperation and is well-positioned to spearhead the bloc in critical areas such as climate action, digital transformation, agriculture, and peace initiatives.

In an exclusive interview with senior journalist Adil Shahzeb, Ambassador Mehmood highlighted Pakistan’s proactive engagement within the D-8 framework, which comprises Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey. He noted that Pakistan’s strategic geographic location, agricultural expertise, and growing digital economy offer valuable assets for collective progress.

“Pakistan has consistently demonstrated leadership in fostering unity and practical collaboration among D-8 member states,” Ambassador Mehmood said. “From food security to technology transfer and conflict prevention, Pakistan can set the agenda and drive outcomes that benefit not just the D-8, but the broader Global South.”

The Secretary General particularly underscored Pakistan’s potential in climate resilience, given its firsthand experience with extreme weather events, and in digital public infrastructure, where the country has made significant strides in fintech and e-governance. He also praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region, aligning with the D-8’s charter of fostering development through cooperation.

Ambassador Mehmood’s remarks come ahead of the upcoming D-8 summit, where member states are expected to adopt a new roadmap for economic and social integration. He expressed confidence that Pakistan would continue to play a “pivotal and pioneering role” in shaping the bloc’s future.

“The D-8 is at a transformative juncture,” he added. “With Pakistan’s active participation, we can translate shared challenges into shared opportunities.”