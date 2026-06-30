Pakistan can become a global mountaineering hub: Nirmal

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has all the ingredients to emerge as one of the world’s leading mountaineering destinations, but it needs greater public awareness, government support and investment in local communities, according to legendary Nepali mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja.

Purja shared his views during an exclusive interaction with Islamabad POST/DNA on the sidelines of a dinner hosted in his honour by Nepal’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Rita Dhital, in Islamabad. Members of the mountaineering community and distinguished guests attended the reception celebrating the close friendship between Nepal and Pakistan through their shared Himalayan heritage.City & Local Guides

Widely regarded as one of the greatest high-altitude climbers in history, Purja said Pakistan occupies a special place in his heart.

“I come to Pakistan almost every year,” he said with a smile. “I consider Pakistan my second home. Every visit strengthens my bond with the people, especially the wonderful communities of Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Purja has scaled almost every major mountain in the world, including repeated ascents of Mount Everest and K2, besides conquering all 14 of the world’s peaks above 8,000 metres in record time. His extraordinary achievements have inspired climbers across the globe and were featured in the acclaimed Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

Beyond mountaineering, Purja is also a successful entrepreneur who operates adventure tourism and expedition companies. He believes responsible tourism can transform the lives of mountain communities.

“My goal is not just to climb mountains,” he explained. “I want the people living in these regions to benefit economically. Whenever possible, I hire local guides, porters and support staff because I believe tourism should directly improve the lives of local families.”

He praised the hardworking nature of Pakistanis, particularly those living in the northern mountainous regions.

“The people of Pakistan are industrious, honest and dedicated. They have immense potential. Given the right opportunities, they can become leaders in the global mountaineering industry.”

Purja said Pakistan possesses some of the most spectacular and technically challenging mountains on Earth. Besides K2, the country is home to Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I and II, and several other iconic summits that attract elite climbers from around the world.

He urged the Pakistani government to actively promote mountaineering as both a sport and an economic opportunity.

“I believe Nanga Parbat can become the starting point for encouraging more Pakistanis to take up mountaineering. The government should invest in training programmes, safety standards, rescue infrastructure and youth development. Mountaineering can generate employment while showcasing Pakistan’s breathtaking natural beauty.”

Purja also stressed the importance of preserving the fragile mountain environment, saying sustainable tourism must remain at the heart of future development.

“These mountains are a gift from nature. We have a responsibility to protect them for future generations while allowing local communities to prosper.”

Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Purja said mental resilience is often more important than physical strength.

“The biggest mountain we climb is usually inside our own minds. Once you overcome self-doubt, almost anything becomes possible.”

His inspiring message resonated strongly with the audience, many of whom expressed admiration for his achievements and his deep affection for Pakistan.

As Pakistan continues to promote adventure tourism and improve access to its northern regions, voices like Nirmal Purja’s reinforce the country’s immense potential to become a premier destination for climbers and outdoor enthusiasts from around the world.

More importantly, his emphasis on empowering local communities offers a blueprint for ensuring that the benefits of tourism are shared by those who call these majestic mountains home.