Pakistan calls for independent Palestinian State with Jerusalem as capital

JEDDAH, MAR 8 /DNA/ – DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Jeddah. DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated the stance for a viable and contigous Palestinian state established on pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.