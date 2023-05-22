Pakistan calls for addressing the root causes of crime

DNA

VIENNA, MAY 22: Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher addressed the 32nd Session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), which is being held in Vienna from 22nd May to 26th May 2022. Ambassador Khokher emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to addressing the challenges posed by crime and advancing the cause of justice in the face of major political, social, and economic transformations affecting the world.

Recognizing the persistent challenges posed by crime, Ambassador Khokher emphasized the need for holistic measures aimed at addressing the root causes of crime and ensuring equal access to justice for all. He urged the international community to adopt comprehensive strategies to combat crime effectively.

Ambassador Khokher also expressed concern about the strain on freedom of expression due to the rise of misinformation and the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes. He emphasized that under the international human rights law, the exercise of the right of freedom of expression comes with responsibility and justifying such heinous acts under the garb of freedom of expression is both misguided and unacceptable.

Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts in combating crime, Ambassador Khokher underscored the significant progress made through a multifaceted approach, including accession to additional international Protocol on Trafficking in Persons (TIP).

Ambassador Khokher also highlighted the negative impact of corruption on for developing countries and called for enhanced international cooperation in addressing challenges and barriers related to asset recovery to ensure that ill-gotten assets are returned to their rightful owners and stolen resources are utilized for socio economic development.

Earlier. Ambassador Khokher also addressed the Session in his capacity as the Chair of the Group of 77 and China. Highlighted the priorities of developing countries, he called upon international community for provision of adequate and sustainable technical and material assistance, including equipment and transfer of technology. He also reaffirmed the need to enhance international cooperation to prevent and combat transnational organized crime, corruption and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal justice (CCPCJ) is a principal policymaking body of the United Nations in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice. The Commission holds annual regular sessions in May each year to discuss contemporary issues and challenges related to transnational organized crimes and develops policy recommendations. The CCPCJ has 40 member States. Pakistan was elected member of the CCPCJ for the term from 2023-25.