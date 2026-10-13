Pakistan, Brazil discuss regional maritime security and defence cooperation

DNA

RAWALPINDI, OCT 13: A high-level delegation from the Federative Republic of Brazil, led by Admiral Renato Rodrigues De Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil, separately called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), TBt, Chief of the Naval Staff and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff.

At Naval Headquarters, discussions focused on regional maritime security and strengthening bilateral naval cooperation through professional training, exchange visits and joint exercises. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Navy’s Regional Maritime Security Patrols initiative and its contribution to regional stability.

At Air Headquarters, the Air Chief highlighted PAF’s modernisation and indigenisation efforts, including the integration of kinetic, space, cyber, artificial intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities, with emphasis on technological advancement and self-reliance.

Admiral Freire appreciated the professionalism and operational capabilities of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening professional exchanges, institutional cooperation and bilateral defence collaboration.