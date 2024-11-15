Pakistan, Bosnia hold second round of bilateral political consultations in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – The governments of Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina held the Second Round of Bilateral Political Consultations in Islamabad today.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, while the Bosnian side was led by the Secretary General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Edin Dilberovic.

The two sides discussed a range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest and explored ways to further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Bosnia and Herzegovina relations and chart the way forward for enhanced collaboration in diverse fields.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and reiterated their commitment to deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.