Pakistan bolsters ties with Tajikistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in multiple high-level bilateral meetings with regional counterparts during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in Islamabad on Tuesday. The discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, and regional connectivity between Pakistan and its Central Asian partners.

In a meeting with Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral collaboration across all spheres of shared interest, including trade, investment, energy, and regional connectivity.

He praised Tajikistan’s active participation in the SCO meeting and fondly recalled his productive visit to Dushanbe in July, 2023. PM Rasulzoda conveyed his appreciation for Pakistan’s hospitality and thanked the country for allowing sugar exports to Tajikistan a step that will further boost bilateral trade.

On his X timeline, PM Shehbaz expressed his satisfaction with the positive trajectory of the relationship between the two countries and reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening ties.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz met with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. The leaders discussed potential cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, agricultural machinery, and joint production of tractors.

Both leaders reiterated the need for sustained high-level exchanges to build on the positive momentum of bilateral relations. Golovchenko congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the SCO meeting and expressed Belarus’ commitment to working closely with Pakistan under the “Shanghai Spirit.”

PM Shehbaz also reiterated Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan during his meeting with Chairman Akylbek Japarov.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, stressing the need to explore new areas of collaboration in trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts. Japarov also praised Pakistan’s hospitality and its successful organisation of the SCO meeting.