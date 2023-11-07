Pakistan bids farewell to fallen hero, Lieutenant Colonel Haider
Islamabad, NOV 7 /DNA/ – Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (age 42 years, resident of DHA-2, Islamabad) who embraced shahadat in general area of Tirah Valley, Khyber District was offered today at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.
Shaheed was buried with full military honour at Islamabad.
Prime Minister of Pakistan, Defence Minister, CJCSC, COAS and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives of shaheed attended the Namaz e Janaza.
Funeral prayers of Naik Khushdil Khan (age 31 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (age 27 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age 33 years, resident of District Murree) were also offered at their respective hometowns.
Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all cost.
