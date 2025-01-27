Pakistan believes in One-China policy

ISLAMABAD, JAN 27 /DNA/ – Responding to media speculations, the spokesperson categorically rejected baseless and unfounded allegations to target Pakistan-China friendship. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the foundational principle of the One-China Policy which is a consistent cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and remains unchanged.

The Spokesperson emphasized that China was Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partner. This relationship is characterized by mutual trust, shared values, support on issues of core concern and a commitment to regional and global stability.