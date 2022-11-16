Pakistan, Belgium discuss ways to further enhancing trade, investment
ISLAMABAD, NOV 16 /DNA/ – Charles Delogne, Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar today.
They took stock of bilateral relations while stressing the need for further enhancing trade and investment ties. Important regional and global matters were also discussed. DNA
