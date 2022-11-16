Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Main Menu

Pakistan, Belgium discuss ways to further enhancing trade, investment

| November 16, 2022

ISLAMABAD, NOV 16 /DNA/ – Charles Delogne, Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar today.

They took stock of bilateral relations while stressing the need for further enhancing trade and investment ties. Important regional and global matters were also discussed. DNA

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Palestine condemns terror attack on police officials

DNA ISLAMABAD: Palestine has condemned terrorist attack on Pakistani police officials and expressed sympathies withRead More

US launches initiative to enhance U.S.-Pakistan bilateral trade

DNA ISLAMABAD, NOV 16 – In honor of Global Entrepreneurship Week,  U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome,Read More

Comments are Closed