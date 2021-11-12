Pakistan, Belarus Parliamentary Cooperation Discussed

MINSK, NOV 12 /DNA/ – Andrei Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of Belarusian Parliament met with Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan at the Embassy premises.



The two sides discussed matters related to strengthening of parliamentary cooperation, economic and educational ties and other areas of mutual interest between Pakistan and Belarus.



The Guest was also shown the tourism and trade potential of Pakistan during his visit to the permanent photo exhibition and trade display centre at the Embassy.