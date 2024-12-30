Pakistan-Belarus 2025 roadmap discussed during ambassador’s farewell meeting

MINSK: DEC 30 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, on December 30, 2024, for a farewell call. The meeting marked the completion of Ambassador Khan’s diplomatic mission in Belarus.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the high level of Belarusian-Pakistani relations and highlighted the successful cooperation in political, trade, and economic spheres. They discussed future plans for 2025, including the return visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Belarus and several upcoming trade and economic events.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Ambassador for his significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing political contacts, and expanding trade and economic ties. Both parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in intensifying the bilateral relations between Belarus and Pakistan.