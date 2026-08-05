Pakistan beat West Indies in second Test, level the two-match series
QUEENS PARK OVAL: Pakistan beat West Indies by eight wickets in the second Test to level the two-match series 1-1 at the Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday.
The Babar Azam-led side comfortably chased down the 75-run target in 23.3 overs, losing only their two opening batters to seal an eight-wicket victory and draw the series.
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