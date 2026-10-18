Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 37 runs in ODI tri-series opener

RAWALPINDI, OCT 18: Salman Ali Agha’s century and a clinical bowling performance guided Pakistan to a 37-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ODI tri-nation series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 306, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 268 in 48.1 overs as Pakistan’s bowlers, led by captain Shaheen Afridi, delivered an impressive performance.



Sri Lanka lost Avishka Fernando for five in the sixth over after a 30-run opening stand with Kamindu Mendis. Skipper Kusal Mendis joined Kamindu, but their 36-run partnership ended when Faheem Ashraf dismissed Kusal for 18, leaving Sri Lanka at 66-2.

Kamindu scored 44 off 50 deliveries before Shaheen removed him, then struck again to dismiss Sahan Arachchige for three as Sri Lanka slipped to 91-4.

Pavan Rathnayake and Janith Liyanage revived the innings with a crucial 119-run partnership for the fifth wicket, taking Sri Lanka past 200. Rathnayake registered his maiden ODI half-century and went on to score 79 off 74 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes, before Faheem broke the stand.

Liyanage continued the fight, reaching his eighth ODI half-century, while Dasun Shanaka added quick runs. Their 43-run partnership ended when Haris Rauf dismissed Liyanage for 60 off 74 balls, including five boundaries, leaving Sri Lanka at 253-6.

Shaheen then removed Shanaka for 28 off 18 deliveries, including three fours and a six, further denting Sri Lanka’s hopes.

Naseem Shah dismissed Sachindu Colombage for one, while Eshan Malinga was run out for two following a mix-up between the batters.

Haris wrapped up the innings by dismissing Asitha Fernando for seven, sealing Pakistan’s 37-run win.

Shaheen led Pakistan’s bowling attack with figures of 3-55 in 10 overs, while Naseem, Haris and Faheem claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Pakistan made a positive start as openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub added 23 runs before Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Saim for seven in the fourth over.

Madushanka struck again in the sixth over, removing Fakhar for 16 as Pakistan slipped to 32-2.

Babar Azam and debutant Saad Baig then steadied the innings with a 74-run partnership, taking Pakistan past 100. Eshan Malinga broke the stand by dismissing Babar for 45 off 57 balls, including six fours, before removing Saad for 39 off 40 deliveries, featuring three boundaries and two sixes.

Salman and Hasan Nawaz rebuilt the innings with a 97-run partnership, helping Pakistan cross 200. Hasan scored 37 off 49 balls before Asitha Fernando dismissed him at 215-5.

Salman continued to accelerate the scoring, adding 64 runs with Arafat Minhas, who made a brisk 18 off 15 deliveries, before reaching his fourth ODI century. Fernando dismissed Arafat and then removed Salman, who top-scored with 107 off 90 balls, including 10 fours and a six.

Malinga claimed his third wicket by dismissing Faheem Ashraf for six, then came close to a hat-trick when Naseem Shah fell for a duck. Haris Rauf survived the hat-trick delivery after an unsuccessful leg-before-wicket appeal.

Captain Shaheen Afridi contributed an unbeaten 13 off 12 balls as Pakistan crossed 300, with Haris run out on the final delivery.

For Sri Lanka, Malinga took 4-46 in 9.5 overs, while Fernando claimed three wickets and Madushanka two.