Pakistan beat Scotland to register maiden win in U19 World Cup 2026

HARARE: Pakistan have registered their first win in the ongoing ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 after defeating Scotland by six wickets on Monday at Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield.

Chasing 188, Pakistan reached the target in the 44th over after a steady start, with openers Sameer Minhas and Ali Hassan Baloch setting the tone and building a solid partnership.

The stand was broken when Ali Hassan was bowled by Ollie Jones for 15 off 33 balls, including one boundary, leaving Pakistan at 43-1 in 9.4 overs.

In the first delivery of the 12th over, Pakistan lost their second wicket as Jones struck again, dismissing the dangerous Sameer Minhas for 28 off 30 balls, which included three fours.

Usman Khan and Ahmed Hussain then joined forces, steadily adding crucial runs and forging a strong third-wicket partnership.

The duo added 50 runs, easing the pressure and taking Pakistan past the 100-run mark, setting the platform to chase down the target comfortably.

Usman was in top form with the bat, playing sensibly for the green shirts and guiding his side closer to victory by scoring a half-century.

The 111-run partnership was finally broken when Manu Saraswat struck, claiming the prized wicket of Usman Khan, who had played a gutsy innings of 75 off 85 balls, including five boundaries and two sixes, leaving the team at 159-3 in 38.1 overs.

Hussain was inching closer to his third Youth ODI half-century and a win for his side but was soon dismissed by Saraswat for 47 off 92 balls, including three boundaries.

Skipper Farhan Yousaf then hit the winning runs, remaining unbeaten on 18 off 11 deliveries, while Huzaifa faced nine balls without scoring.

After being asked to bat first, Scotland suffered early setbacks as pacer Ali Raza struck in the opening over, dismissing both openers — Theo Robinson for four off two balls and Max Chaplin for two.

Captain Thomas Knight and Rory Grant then steadied the innings, adding valuable runs and taking the total past the 50-run mark.

Their partnership was broken when Momin Qamar removed Grant for a vital 21 off 45 deliveries, including one boundary, leaving Scotland at 59-3 in 16.5 overs.

A few overs later, Momin struck again to claim his second wicket, dismissing Finlay Carter for 12 off 16 balls with the help of two fours.

Knight and Ollie Jones combined to rebuild the innings, forging a steady partnership that carried Scotland past 100 in the 26th over.

However, the 40-run stand ended when Ali Raza returned to hit the stumps and dismiss Jones for a crucial 30 off 35 deliveries, which included three boundaries, with the score at 115-5 in 28.4 overs.

Scotland came under further pressure in the next over as Momin Qamar claimed the prized wicket of skipper Knight, who top-scored with 37 off 72 balls, including three fours.

Manu Saraswat and Finlay Jones then added a fighting 50-run partnership for the seventh wicket, helping Scotland recover and push towards a competitive total.

The resistance ended when Ali Raza claimed his fourth wicket, dismissing Finlay Jones for a gritty 33 off 56 balls, which featured two sixes, leaving Scotland at 173-7 in 42.4 overs.

Mohammad Sayyam later joined the attack and picked up his first wicket, removing the set batter Saraswat, who scored an important 25 off 36 deliveries, including one six.

Ethan Ramsay became the ninth batter to fall after being run out by wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor for five off 15 balls, while Jake Woodhouse was the last to be dismissed, bowled by Abdul Subhan for two off four deliveries.

For Pakistan, Ali Raza led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 4/37 in his 10 overs. Momin Qamar claimed three wickets, while Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan picked up one wicket apiece.

Squads

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan, Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas and Umar Zaib.

Scotland: Thomas Knight (c), Finlay Carter, Max Chaplin, George Cutler, Rory Grant, Finlay Jones, Ollie Jones, Olly Pillinger, Ethan Ramsay, Theo Robinson, Manu Saraswat, Ram Sharma, Shreyas Tekale, Shlok Thaker and Jake Woodhouse.