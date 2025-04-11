Pakistan beat Oman in a friendly hockey series match

On this occasion, a large number of hockey fans, including Pakistan Hockey Federation President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, Secretary General Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali Khan, Tournament Director Olympian Muhammad Asif Bajwa, Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, diplomats from Oman and other countries, Olympians, former international players and others were present

ISLAMABAD, APR 11 /DNA/ – The third match of the friendly series between Pakistan Junior and Oman teams was played at Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad, organized by the Pakistan Hockey Federation. In the said match, Pakistan Junior defeated Oman by six goals to one.

Ambassador of Oman Mr. Fahad Sulaiman Al Kharusi and Deputy Head of Mission of the Romanian embassy Eduard Preda also witnessed the match. Both the diplomats were honored with souvenirs on behalf of the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Muhammad Zikriya of Pakistan was declared man of the match.

The fourth match of the friendly series between Pakistan and Oman will be played in Islamabad on April 12. Entry to all matches will be free.