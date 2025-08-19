Pakistan- BD explore enhanced cooperation in Energy, Mineral Sectors

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19 (DNA) — Federal Minister for Petroleum, Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik was called on by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, His Excellency Mr. Md. Iqbal Hussain, at the Ministry of Petroleum. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including limestone, coal and petroleum products to foster mutual economic growth and energy security.

Minister Ali Pervaiz highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with Bangladesh, stating, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is keen to support our brothers in Bangladesh and enhance cooperation in various sectors. Pakistan values its relationship with Bangladesh and is eager to explore joint ventures that benefit both nations.”

The meeting explored potential avenues for partnership in the exploration sector, trade of limestone, coal, and petroleum products. Both sides emphasized the importance of knowledge-sharing and investment opportunities to maximize the potential of these sectors.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh appreciated Pakistan’s willingness to strengthen economic and energy cooperation, noting that such collaboration would contribute to regional stability and prosperity. He reiterated Bangladesh’s interest in expanding trade and investment linkages with Pakistan.

This meeting underscores the commitment of both Pakistan and Bangladesh to deepen their ties and explore new opportunities for bilateral growth in the energy and mineral sectors.— DNA