Pakistan, Bangladesh resolve to bolster ties in various sectors

ISLAMABAD, JAN 25: Pakistan and Bangladesh have expressed their resolve to further strengthen ties across multiple sectors.

According to details released on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md Touhid Hossain. In the call, the two discussed matters of mutual interest, as well as regional and global developments in detail.

Dar, and the Bangladeshi Foreign Affairs Adviser, Touhid Hossain, reviewed bilateral trade and economic cooperation. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in several sectors. They stressed the importance of sustainable ties to advance shared interests and promote regional peace and prosperity.

Separately, Dar speaks with Qatar’s Minister of State

In a separate telephonic conversation, Ishaq Dar spoke with Qatar’s Minister of State, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

The two discussed bilateral cooperation in various sectors in detail. They also spoke about recent global developments affecting the region.