Pakistan, Bangladesh reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP/DNA): Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Adviser to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Bangladesh, Brigadier General (Retd.) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain to discuss on advancing shared goals and strengthening bilateral ties.

On the sidelines of the 353rd Governing Body session of the International Labour Organization (ILO), a meeting was held between Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Brigadier General (Retd.) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Zulfiqar Ahmed and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva Bilal Ahmad and senior officials from both sides.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain emphasized the deep historical, cultural, and faith-based connections between Pakistan and Bangladesh, highlighting the importance of building on this foundation to foster closer relations. Both sides reiterated the need for enhanced high-level engagements and institutional cooperation to establish mutual trust and collaboration.

Key areas of discussion included expanding economic, trade, and investment linkages, fostering people-to-people ties through cultural and academic exchanges, and promoting parliamentary and institutional interactions. Both delegations recognized the potential for collaboration in labor rights, skills development, and workforce mobility as a means of driving economic growth.

The meeting also underscored the importance of coordination on key regional and global issues at multilateral forums. Both parties agreed that renewed efforts to strengthen this partnership would contribute to greater regional stability and prosperity.