Pakistan, Bangladesh match abandoned, as rain takes over

ISLAMABAD, FEB 27 (APP/DNA):The ninth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain on Thursday.

As a result, both teams have been awarded one point each. The cancellation of the match left fans disappointed, as they had been eagerly awaiting for the contest.

Despite their enthusiasm, the relentless rain made it impossible for the game to proceed, forcing the officials to call off the match.

Mohammad Rizwan-led side ended the tournament with one point and a net run rate of -1.087. This was the last match to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as now the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 action will shift to Lahore, Karachi and Dubai.

Afghanistan will play Australia on Friday (February 28) at the Gadafi Stadium, Lahore while South Africa would face England on Saturday (March 1) at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. Meanwhile, India will be up against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (March 2).

Defending Champions Pakistan’s hopes of making a mark in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were dashed after suffering two consecutive defeats and a wash-out against Bangladesh. The Green-shirts’ campaign ended, with a 60-run loss to New Zealand in their opening match, followed by a six-wicket defeat at the hands of India in their second outing.