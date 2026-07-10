Pakistan, Bangladesh interior ministers discuss security cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10: Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, met with Bangladesh’s Interior Minister, Salahuddin Ahmed in New York to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

During the meeting, both ministers agreed to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including training and exchange programmes for police officers.

They also discussed strengthening collaboration to combat cybercrime and online fraud.

The two sides exchanged views on the Iran–US conflict and the current situation in the Middle East.

According to the statement, the Bangladeshi Interior Minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional and international peace.

Speaking after the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan should make use of new opportunities to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation. He also stated that, in his view, the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal had played an important role in efforts to promote peace.