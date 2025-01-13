Pakistan-Bangladesh form joint business council to boost bilateral trade

KARACHI, JAN 13: /DNA/ – Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that the Pakistani trade delegation, led by FPCCI, participated in Bangladesh – Pakistan Business Forum in Dhaka; which was organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI), on Monday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between FPCCI and FBCCI in the meeting to form Pakistan – Bangladesh Joint Business Council (JBC) to strengthen, facilitate and enable trade between the two countries.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh added that diverse industries, sectors and verticals like electronics, cars, industrial machinery, carpets, toys, ceramics, sanitary products, handicrafts, fabrics, ready-made garments, leather, home appliances, processed foods, furniture, plastic goods, jute products, cosmetics, sports goods and jewelry, were represented in the business forum.

Mr. Muhammad Hafizur Rahman, Administrator of FBCCI, emphasized on utilizing the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to strengthen Bangladesh – Pakistan trade relations.

Mr. Muhammad Hafizur Rahman said that there is ample scope for the two countries to work closely in sectors such as energy, education, technology, human resources development, research and innovation to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

In other high-profile engagements, Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh informed that, the delegation had a productive meeting with Sheikh Bashiruddin, Advisor / Minister for Commerce, Bangladesh, a day earlier – in which he expressed his government’s intent to facilitate Pakistani exporters and Pakistani products. He added that Bangladesh government has already relaxed visa requirements for Pakistani nationals and Pakistan has also done the same.

FPCCI Chief highlighted that the Pakistani trade delegation also had high-profile meetings with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI). We have discussed collective trade promotion activities; exchange of delegations and single-country exhibitions, he added.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh noted that the Pakistani exporters have received initial order of 25,000 metric tonnes of sugar and raw fabric demand from Bangladesh is so sizeable that there is a dearth of the same in Faisalabad. These are great omens and it is just a beginning, he added.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, stressed that the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan can achieve substantive milestones for Pakistan through economic diplomacy; which seem to be difficult vis-à-vis political diplomacy. That is how nations and the regions come closer in today’s world through forging interdependencies that result in creation of wealth and prosperity for their respective populations.

Mr. Magoon added that the delegation will also visit Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) to explore avenues of mutual cooperation and study international trends in various established and emerging industries.