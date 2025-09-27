Pakistan, Bangladesh explore new avenues for trade, investment cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Saturday concluded a visit to Bangladesh, holding a series of high-level engagements with chambers, businesses and financial institutions to deepen bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

During a networking session jointly organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he met DCCI President Taskeen Ahmed and board members, said a news release.

The discussions focused on unlocking opportunities in pharmaceuticals, automotive and minerals, with both sides stressing the need for a comprehensive business environment and follow-up on initiatives launched during the visit of Pakistan’s Commerce Minister.

At a dinner hosted by Chargé d’Affaires Muhammad Wasif at the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka, Ihsaan Afzal interacted with senior representatives of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and other trade bodies. Talks centered on fostering mutual cooperation in trade and investment and encouraging stronger private-sector linkages.

He also visited the National Bank of Pakistan’s Dhaka branch, where he discussed banking sector collaboration and operational support for businesses with Country Director Mohammad Quamruzzaman and Deputy General Manager Jawad Raza Naqvi.

During a visit to Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Dhamrai facility, Ihsaan Afzal reviewed potential areas of collaboration between Bangladeshi and Pakistani pharmaceutical companies.

Concluding his trip, Ihsaan attended the certificate distribution ceremony of the Made in Pakistan Exhibition. He commended the exhibitors and the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry for showcasing Pakistani products, thanked the Bangladeshi government for its support, and invited reciprocal participation in Pakistan’s upcoming Food and Agriculture Exhibition in Karachi.

The visit reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to building stronger economic partnerships with Bangladesh, anchored in trade, investment and sectoral collaboration.