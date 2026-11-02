Pakistan, Bangladesh exchange views on evolving global energy situation

ISLAMABAD, NOV 2 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with Advisor on Finance of Bangladesh Mr. Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, to exchange views on the evolving global energy situation, its impact on international energy markets, and the measures taken by both countries to address energy supply challenges.

Both sides discussed their respective strategies for managing the unprecedented energy crisis, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies and mitigating the impact of rising energy market uncertainties on their economies.

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik briefed the Bangladeshi Advisor on Pakistan’s efforts to secure fuel supplies amid challenging global circumstances. He also shared details of the government’s initiatives, including targeted fuel subsidy measures, to provide relief to the public while managing the impact of the crisis.

Mr. Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir shared the steps taken by Bangladesh to ensure fuel supply security and manage the emerging challenges. He observed that the current crisis had brought energy security to the forefront of policymaking, highlighting the need to make it a central consideration in national energy strategies. He also emphasized the importance of diversifying energy sources and supply routes to strengthen resilience against global disruptions.

The Bangladeshi Advisor appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts towards de-escalation of the conflict involving Iran, stressing that de-escalation was essential for global economic stability, as the crisis was affecting economies and energy markets worldwide. He also commended Pakistan’s efforts to secure LNG cargoes from Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz despite the challenging circumstances.

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik termed the situation an unprecedented energy crisis, underscoring the importance of preparedness, diversification and regional cooperation in navigating global energy disruptions. He expressed Pakistan’s willingness to share its experiences and lessons with Bangladesh to support their efforts in managing the energy crisis and strengthening energy security.

Both sides underscored the importance of continued engagement and sharing of experiences to address common energy challenges and build greater resilience against future global supply disruptions.