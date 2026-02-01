Pakistan, Bangladesh discuss cooperation on overseas employment

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (DNA) – Pakistan and Bangladesh exchanged views on shared challenges faced by their overseas labour force and discussed best practices in skills development and training for expatriate workers.

On the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain held a meeting with Dr. Asif Nazrul, Adviser to the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment of Bangladesh, a press release, on Sunday, said.

The Pakistani side briefed the meeting on the role and initiatives of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), while the Bangladeshi side shared insights into the operational framework of its Technical Training Centers.

Both delegations also explored avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, health, tourism, and trade.

The Chairman, Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), Pakistan apprised the meeting of the institution’s mandate, functions, and role in providing social protection to workers.

“Emphasizing the importance of structured collaboration, both sides expressed keen interest in learning from each other’s experiences and best practices in human resource development and labour export, including recruitment processes, skills training, and reintegration mechanisms for returning workers,” it was added.

Both sides expressed their commitment to continued engagement and constructive dialogue to strengthen cooperation in areas of shared interest. Senior officials of the Pakistan and Bangladesh diplomatic missions in the UAE were also present during the meeting.