Pakistan, Bangladesh air chiefs discuss potential JF-17 aircraft procurement: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, JAN 6: Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan called on Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu in Islamabad, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, Pakistan and Bangladesh’s air force chiefs have held detailed discussions on the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

“Detailed discussions were also held on the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder aircraft,” it said.

The visiting air chief was accorded a guard of honour, according to the ISPR.

“The meeting also focused on strengthening operational cooperation and institutional synergy, with emphasis on training, capacity building, and collaboration in aerospace advancements,” the ISPR statement read.

The ISPR said that ACM Sidhu briefed his Bangladeshi counterpart on PAF’s recent advancements and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Bangladesh Air Force through a comprehensive training framework from basic to advanced flying and specialised courses across PAF institutions.

“He also assured fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem,” the ISPR statement read.

“The Bangladeshi air chief praised PAF’s combat record and expressed interest in benefiting from its operational expertise, seeking assistance in maintenance support for Bangladesh Air Force’s ageing fleet and integration of air defence radar systems to enhance air surveillance,” the press release read.

The delegation, according to the military’s media wing, also visited key PAF facilities, including the National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre, PAF Cyber Command, and the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park.

“The visit underscored the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflected a shared resolve to deepen defence cooperation and build a long-term strategic partnership,” the statement concluded.