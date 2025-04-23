Pakistan-Bahrain investment summit launched to boost bilateral trade ties

ISLAMABAD, APR 23 /DNA/ – The launching ceremony of the Pakistan Bahrain Investment Summit and Smart Expo, organized by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry, was held at a local hotel yesterday. The guest of honor was attended by Ahsan Iqbal Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special steps and Bahrain’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Muhammad Ibrahim Mohammad Abdul Qadir, as a guest of honour.

Chairman PAEI Fahd Barlas addressed the reception. Welcome to the visiting guest and briefed the past expo & conferences held in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and UK organized by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry. At the launching ceremony a large number of business community was attended associated with the Medical, Education, Overseas Employment, construction sector Tourism, Stock Exchange Information Technology, and other sectors. Providing a favorable environment, holding Pakistan Bahrain Investment Summit and Smart Expo will increase trade, diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.

Our government will provide all kinds of support. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the foreign conferences, exhibitions organized by PAEI and Bahrain we would support Pakistan Bahrain Investment Summit in every way. The government has launched a Uraan Pakistan revolutionary program that provides a strategy to make Pakistan a strong, stable and prosperous under the 5ES framework. The program aims to raise Pakistan’s economy by $ 1 trillion and $ 3 trillion by 2035 till 2047.

The MOU was signed between the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special measures and the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry. Prof. Dr. Sahib Hassan Planning Commission of Pakistan Private Sector Development and Competition Member of the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry, Fahad Barlas signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Through this strategic partnership, the PAEI will serve as a promotional platform, in which Uraan Pakistan’s actions will be shown in its national and international conferences and exhibitions. And this team will work together.