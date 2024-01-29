Pakistan-Bahrain counter terrorism drills begin: Al-BADAR-VIII exercise kicks off at Pabbi
RAWALPINDI, JAN 29 /DNA/ – Opening ceremony of two weeks long Joint Exercise Al-BADAR-VIII was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with participation of contingents from Pakistan Army and Bahrain National Guards.
Al-BADAR is a annual bilateral joint exercise in Counter Terrorism domain between Pakistan and Bahrain.
Director General Military Training was the Chief Guest of opening ceremony.
The exercise is aimed at nurturing of joint employment and interoperability besides, harnessing the historic military to military relations among the brotherly countries.
Both countries have displayed zeal and enthusiasm for benefiting from each others’ expertise / experience.
Related News
Pakistan-Bahrain counter terrorism drills begin: Al-BADAR-VIII exercise kicks off at Pabbi
RAWALPINDI, JAN 29 /DNA/ – Opening ceremony of two weeks long Joint Exercise Al-BADAR-VIII wasRead More
Iran-Pakistan Ties Strengthen: Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian meets PM Kakar
ISLAMABAD, JAN 29 /DNA/ – The Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian,Read More
Comments are Closed