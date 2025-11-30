Pakistan Bags Three Bronze at World Fitness Championship

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan achieved remarkable success at the World Fitness Challenge & Bodybuilding Championship, held in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, by securing three bronze medals at the prestigious global event.

Organized under the umbrella of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB), the championship featured athletes from 57 countries, where the Pakistani contingent showcased exceptional skill, discipline, and determination.

All three medalists proudly represented the Pakistan Army, underscoring the institution’s strong contribution to national sports and physical excellence.

In the women’s division, Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui—who also won three gold medals for Pakistan Army at the National Fitness Championship earlier this year—demonstrated outstanding strength and technique, earning a bronze medal in the World Women’s Masters Category. Her performance stood out among competitors from 18 countries, reaffirming her position as one of Pakistan’s premier fitness athletes.

In the men’s events, Havaldar Maqbool Ahmed secured a bronze medal in the Masters Individual Category, showcasing impressive skill against athletes from 53 countries. Similarly, Inam Ullah earned a bronze medal in the Seniors Category, competing against global participants from 57 nations.

These achievements are a testament to the athletes’ hard work, discipline, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Their success not only brings pride to the nation but also highlights Pakistan’s growing presence in international fitness and bodybuilding competitions.