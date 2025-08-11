Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow closer coordination ahead of UN, OIC meetings

ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today spoke with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov @Bayramov_Jeyhun.

The two leaders discussed cooperation in trade & investment. Expressing satisfaction over collaboration in multilateral fora, they agreed to maintain close coordination for forthcoming UN and OIC engagements, as well as consultations on SCO related issues.