Pakistan, Azerbaijan to finalize $2 billion investment mechanism
ISLAMABAD, JAN 2 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a telephonic conversation with H.E. Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan @MikayilJabbarov to discuss realization of Azerbaijani investment of US$ 2 Billion in Pakistan.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the state of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance them further.
DPM/FM underscored the importance of high-level engagements in strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
It was agreed to finalize a mechanism in this regard allowing the Azerbaijani investments in the identified sectors of Pakistan’s economy.
