Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign $2 billion economic investment pact

SHUSHA, JUL 4 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the signing of a landmark agreement between Pakistan and Azerbaijan today, marking a significant step in bilateral economic cooperation. Under the agreement, Azerbaijan will invest USD 2 billion in Pakistan’s economic sector, bolstering trade and development ties between the two nations.

The ceremony took place in Shusha, Azerbaijan, in the presence of high-level officials from both countries. The investment is expected to enhance key sectors of Pakistan’s economy, including energy, infrastructure, and technology, further strengthening the strategic partnership between Islamabad and Baku.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the agreement as a “transformative milestone” in Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations, emphasizing the shared commitment to mutual prosperity. Azerbaijani representatives expressed confidence that the investment would unlock new opportunities for economic growth in both nations.

This agreement underscores deepening bilateral ties and reflects Azerbaijan’s confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential.