Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm UN Charter, Global South unity

NEW YORK, MAY 26 /DNA/ – DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the #UNSC Open Debate in NY.

The two affirmed shared commitment to the UN Charter, state sovereignty & territorial integrity, and emphasized the vital voice of the Global South in a fair international order.

Both sides hailed historic defense ties and the strong momentum generated by PM Shehbaz Sharif @CMShehbaz & President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership. They agreed to boost economic returns by optimizing the Preferential Trade Agreement & Transit Trade Agreement frameworks and expanding energy/LNG cooperation.