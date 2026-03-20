Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Uzbekistan call for restraint, diplomacy to ease Middle East tensions

ISLAMABAD, MAR 20: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with leaders from Azerbaijan, Malaysia and Uzbekistan on Friday, calling for urgent de-escalation and a diplomatic path to resolve Middle East tensions.

The prime minister held separate telephone conversations with Ilham Aliyev, Anwar Ibrahim and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which the leaders exchanged Eid ul Fitr greetings and discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East.

In his call with President Aliyev, the prime minister conveyed warm Eid wishes to the Azerbaijani leadership and people, which were reciprocated.

Both leaders prayed for unity within the Muslim Ummah and voiced concern over ongoing hostilities in Iran and the Gulf region, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

PM Shehbaz condemned attacks targeting Azerbaijan and expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with its people. The two sides called for immediate de-escalation and emphasised dialogue and diplomacy to resolve outstanding issues.

Separately, in a conversation with Malaysian PM Ibrahim, both leaders exchanged Eid greetings and underscored the need for peace and harmony across the Ummah.

They agreed on the urgency of de-escalation in the Middle East and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring stability.

The two sides also expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Malaysia relations and pledged to further deepen cooperation.

In his call with President Mirziyoyev, the prime minister extended Eid greetings, which were warmly returned.

They discussed regional tensions, calling for restraint and reiterating that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential for resolving conflicts.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral ties, expressing satisfaction over the outcomes of the Uzbek president’s recent visit to Pakistan and stressing the importance of timely follow-up on key decisions.

PM Shehbaz had also spoken with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jordanian King Abdullah II a day ago, with discussions focusing on the Middle East situation and the need for de-escalation.