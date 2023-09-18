Pakistan, Azerbaijan express desire to boost relations in art, culture

ISLAMABAD, SEP 18 (DNA) — The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov called on Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both discussed issues of mutual interest, particularly enhancing cultural relations between the two countries. Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy excellent relations rooted deep in shared faith.

Jamal Shah said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan would enhance their relations in the field of art, culture, film and other fields. He said that Azerbaijan would be specially invited to be part of second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Cultural Carvan.

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 18: Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov in a meeting with Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah at his office.=DNA PHOTO

Azerbaijan Ambassador Khazar Farhadov said that Azerbaijan also values its relations with Pakistan. Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov also spoke about Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations based on deep historical roots.

He said that the 14th-century Multani Caravanserai in Baku, Azerbaijan is a clear example of our historical relations. He acknowledged the existing scope of cooperation in the field of cultural heritage between the two friendly countries and desired to undertake joint ventures in respective fields. — DNA