Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim for $2 billion bilateral trade target

BAKU, SEPT 9: /DNA/ – Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to promote bilateral trade, enhance investment, establish long-term business relations, set up permanent product display centers in Baku and Islamabad, and organize joint business-to-business (B2B) sessions.

This commitment was expressed during a high-level meeting between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (APJCCI) held in Baku. The Pakistani delegation was led by APJCCI Patron-in-Chief Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, while AZPROMO’s Deputy Executive Director Tural Hajili welcomed the guests.

Tural Hajili emphasized that promoting exports and attracting investment are the core objectives of his organization, and the establishment of APJCCI is a milestone in structured cooperation between the private sectors of both countries. He underlined that the current trade volume is below its real potential, but closer collaboration and B2B linkages can unlock vast opportunities.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari stated that Pakistan is an attractive market for Azerbaijani products, particularly food and cosmetics, while fertilizers can be imported from Azerbaijan to Pakistan. He announced that APJCCI will organize an Azerbaijan-Pakistan Business Forum, hold single-country exhibitions, and work towards establishing permanent product display centers in both Baku and Islamabad.

He further noted that both governments have set a target of USD 2 billion in bilateral trade, and it is the responsibility of the private sector to play its role in achieving this goal through sector-specific partnerships.

It was also agreed during the meeting that a business delegation from Azerbaijan will visit Pakistan early next year to inject new momentum into bilateral trade and investment initiatives.