Pakistan Awami Tehreek announces to support PPP in NA-127

DNA

Lahore, 12 Jan: The Pakistan Awami Tehreek has decided to support Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in NA-127. This was announced by the Secretary General of PAT, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur today.

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur announcing this decision, said that the PAT will hold a public rally in Lahore and announce its support publicly. He said that the PAT has supported the PPP in the bye-elections. Gandapur thanked Chairman PPP for supporting the PAT’s stance on the Model Town incident. The PPP has always taken a principled stand on the Model Town incident and today, Chairman Bilawal reiterated that support.

Gandapur said that we have to bury the politics of revenge for Pakistan and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz believes in the politics of revenge. This is the reason it is not possible for us to stand with the PML-N. We will support the PPP in NA-127 and will try our best to succeed. We have to finalize the modalities but it is decided that we are supporting the PPP in this constituency, Gandapur said.

Earlier Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a visit to the memorial of martyrs at the Minhaj-ul-Quran Secretariat in Lahore and laid a flower wreath. Chairman PPP also filled the membership form of Minhaj-ul-Quran. Chairman Bilawal met with the Secretary General, Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Senior Vice President Raja Zahid Mehmood, Vice President Mian Zahiid-ul-Islam, Secretary Information Noorullah Siddiqui, Secretary Coordination Arif Chaudhry and Deputy Secretary Coordination Sardar Umar Daraz Khan, Naib Nazim-e-Aala administration Jawad Ahmed, President Awami Lawyers’ Forum Naeemuddin Chaudhry, President PAT Central Punjab Rehan Maqbool and General Secretary Kashif Mehmood at the Mihaj-ul-Quran Secretariat. Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Hasan Murtaza and campaign in-charge of NA-127, Ali Badar and Qasim Gilani accompanied the Chairman PPP.

Talking to journalists after the visit, Chairman Bilawal said that we want to make Pakistan a modern state and wish to show a moderate face of Islam to the world. We want to continue good relations with the Minhaj-ul-Quran like Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and President Zardari. He also demanded that an impartial investigation of the Model Town incident should be conducted.

Responding to questions by the journalists, Chairman Bilawal said that he has launched his 10-point economic agenda. Our manifesto for the elections will contain the details. The PPP remained with the people throughout and we want the support of the people as we trust the people. We are doing politics with new ideas of fighting the politics of division and hate and take everyone along in the fight against the issues the country is confronted with today. The PML-N and the PTI both want to take revenge from each other as their politics is of a personal vendetta. We are the only party which can take everyone along for the country. Chairman Bilawal said that the 10-point agenda is the solution of the plethora of issues we are facing now. We have a plan for this 10-point agenda but also the finances to fulfil those promises made in the agenda. We have initiated several pilot programmes of the agenda in Sindh and they have been a success. We are constructing 2 million homes for the victims. We are talking about solarisation so that we can generate our own electricity.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also called on Barrister Aitezaz Ahsan to condole with him over the passing away of his sister in-law and also expressed his condolences with Bushra Aitezaz on her sister’s demise. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for strength and fortitude to the family members to bear this loss with equanimity.