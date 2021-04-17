Pakistan attracting foreign investors through economic diplomacy: FM

DUBAI, Apr 17 (DNA): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that

through the economic diplomacy, Pakistan is diverting attention of the

foreign investors and businessmen towards the enormous business

opportunities in Pakistan.

Addressing at the Iftar dinner hosted by Pakistan Business Council Dubai

in Dubai today (Saturday), he expressed pleasure that Pakistan s

economic diplomacy is yielding positive results despite the Covid-19

pandemic.

He said that the purpose of his visit to UAE is further enhancing the

bilateral trade relations and cooperation in diverse fields. The Foreign

Minister said welfare and resolution of the problems of expatriate

Pakistanis is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said that it is a matter of pleasure for me that a huge number of

Pakistanis are residing in UAE and are playing a positive role in

development and progress of the country.

Shah Mehmood Quresh said that Pakistan s bilateral relations with the

UAE are improving day by day.

The priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was to resolves

issues of the overseas Pakistanis and work for their welfare and well

being, he added.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Afzaal Mehmood,

Counsel General Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali and senior officers of the

Pakistani embassy attended the Iftar dinner.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in

Dubai today (Saturday) on a three-day official visit to the United Arab

Emirates.

Senior officials of the UAE Foreign Ministry, Pakistan Ambassador to the

UAE Afzal Mehmood and other officials received the Foreign Minister at

the Dubai International Airport.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will meet his counterpart Sheikh

Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

He will hold consultations with the UAE’s leadership on all areas of

bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment,

job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of Pakistani

Diaspora. He will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual

interest.

The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong fraternal ties, rooted deep in common

faith and shared history and values.

Foreign Minister’s visit to UAE is part of the high level contacts

between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

It is expected that Foreign Minister’s visit will further strengthen

Pakistan’s brotherly relations with the UAE.

