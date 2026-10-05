Pakistan attends Makkah Alliance emergency defence meeting in Riyadh

RIYADH, OCT 5 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and the Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the Emergency Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee ( S-PDC) established under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on 5 October 2026 in Riyadh today.

The meeting endorsed the nomination of Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood(Rtd), Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) as the first Secretary-General of the Makkah Alliance for Defence .

The meeting also strongly condemned the attempted targeting of the Holy Cities of Makkah and Medina, as well as continued attacks against the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The three countries exchanged views on the latest regional developments and expressed their resolve to work closely for regional peace and stability.

During the meeting, Pakistan expressed its unwavering solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and expressed its full support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

Pakistan also reiterated its continued commitment to making all efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.