Pakistan attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with Uzbekistan: Dar

ISLAMABAD, DEC 3 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Usmanov called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the Ambassador and highlighted profound fraternal relations and deep rooted cultural and historical linkages between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. The Finance Minister and the Ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan discussed measures to strengthen relationship between the two countries.

The Ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan shared that their government has keen interest in enhancing the relations with Pakistan on multiple fronts through enhancement of trade, investment and business. The Ambassador also invited the Finance Minister on behalf of his Government to visit Tashkent in January 2023 for co-chairing joint ministerial meeting.

The Finance Minister shared that the government of Pakistan attaches great importance to strengthen bilateral relations and mutual interests to enhance and cooperate in multiple sectors including trade, energy, education, science and technology, and cultural exchanges with Uzbekistan.

He apprised the Uzbek Ambassador about the potential investment avenues present in Pakistan. In conclusion, the Finance Minister thanked the Ambassador and extended full support to enhance bilateral relations between both countries in various sectors.